ETHAN DAVIES, 20, of Ridgeway, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 in Newport on October 20, 2023.

He was fined £275 and ordered to pay a £110 surcharge and £85 costs.

NATASHA SMITH, 33, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 15 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A4048 in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on March 20 with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAUREN ALLEN, 38, of Motherwell Court, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on September 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE EDWARDS, 39, of Apollo Way, Blackwood was banned from driving for six months after he admitted riding a motorcycle without insurance on Libanus Road on October 6, 2023.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine on the same date.

The defendant was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

SARAH BROOKS, 46, of Springfield, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PHILIP IDRIS CAREY, 60, of Vincent Avenue, Nantyglo must pay £538 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 56mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LAURA HARRIS, 41, of Greenwillows, Oakfield, Cwmbran must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARK RHYS JONES, 33, of Heol Cwm Ifor, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £466 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHIANN ELAINE CHESHIRE, 53, of Bryngwyn Road, Newbridge must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 10, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT CURTIS, 40, of Beech Court, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GLENN RAYMOND SMITH, 53, of Westgil Pen Ffordd, Blackwood must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.