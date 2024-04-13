The #NotTheOne campaign supports trusted adults like parents, teachers and youth workers in educating 11 to 16 year olds on the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife.

Working closely with the Police and Crime Commissioner and Wales Violence Prevention, South Wales Police's commitment to combat knife crime in communities persists.

A second phase of the campaign was launched on April 12, with a host of new resources introduced to aid discussions with children and young people about knife crime.

The resources were created after workshops and surveys with youngsters and professionals, focusing on early intervention.

The materials consist of a short film created by young writers from Cardiff Metropolitan University, an interview with a youth worker providing advice to parents, individuals and young people about knife crime, alongside updated content for the website, and revised educational resources in line with the new curriculum for Wales.

Despite knife crime remaining rare in South Wales with only 0.3 per cent of 10-29 year olds carrying a knife, tackling it remains a priority.

Recent data from the Wales Violence Prevention Unit indicates a substantial decrease in hospital admissions related to assault injuries and knife injuries among young people in the past few years.

Superintendent Esyr Jones, South Wales Police, said: "These resources have been developed following workshops and surveys with children, young people and professionals who have used the campaign.

"It has been brilliant to see so many people engaging with us since 2022 and we know that education and early intervention is key to preventing knife crime in south Wales.

"Young people should be able to feel safe in our communities, and to have a childhood free from the fear of knives.

"Our communities have played a vital part in helping us deliver this campaign.

"The more young people we can educate on the dangers of knife crime, the more we can work towards a future free from knives."

Dan Jones, head of the Wales Violence Prevention Unit, said: "Children and young people have told us that a key reason someone may carry a knife is because they think it will help keep them safe.

"In fact, the opposite is true, you are much more likely to get hurt by a knife – either your own or someone else’s – if you carry one yourself.

"With this campaign, we listened to children, young people and professionals, and developed resources which centred the solutions to knife crime suggested by children and young people.

"Thankfully, knife crime in South Wales is rare, but one knife crime incident is one too many, and by working together with professionals, children and young people, I am certain we can reduce knife crime even further."