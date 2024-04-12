New CCTV footage has been revealed which shows a speeding car mount the pavement, hit the girl and drive off.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The full statement from South Wales Police reads: "South Wales Police is continuing to investigate a collision which happened on Sloper Road, Cardiff.



"CCTV shows a speeding car mount the pavement, collide with a little girl, and drive off.

Amazingly the little girl received only minor injuries, but the incident was understandably very frightening for her and her family.



"Officers are appealing for the driver or anyone with information to please contact South Wales Police.



"It happened at around 5.50pm on Sunday, March 24, during the school Easter holidays.

The suspect vehicle, a grey BMW, overtook a vehicle waiting at the junction of Langham Way and Sloper Road.



"It then mounted the pavement on Sloper Road and hit the five-year-old girl who was on her scooter on the way back from the park with her mum and brother.



"If you have any information or footage which might help identify this car and its driver, please contact us by one of the following means quoting occurrence number 2400097157."

People are reminded they can contact South Wales Police via live chat, on the website or by calling 101 or emailing swp101@south-wales.police.uk.