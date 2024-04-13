Acclaimed singer, Tameko Star, will perform at the town's Clwb Crown on Friday, April 19.

Rising to stardom in the 1990s as vocalist of Livin Joy, Tameko Star made popular dance hits including 'Don't Stop Movin' and 'Follow The Rules', taking over from original singer Janice Robinson after the release of 'Dreamer,' and putting her own spin on the band.

She claimed fame performing on stage alongside the likes of Peter Andre and The Spice Girls, and performed at Smash Hits concerts and Top of The Pops.

Tickets for the upcoming event are on sale now at Eventim-Light's website.