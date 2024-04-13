Ben Jeffries, the event organiser, and Torfaen sports development Officer, has revealed the details ahead of the Mic Morris Torfaen 10K race, scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Starting at 9am in Blaenavon, all participants are expected to finish in Pontypool Park by 11am.

To ensure runners' safety, several roads will be closed from 8am to 11.30am.

These include: A4043 Cwmavon Road between the junction of Prince Street and New William Street in Blaenavon to Old Road in Abersychan, Old Road, Limekiln Road, Freeholdland Road, George Street, Mill Road, Hospital Road, the north section of Osbourne Road, Riverside, and Park Road leading up to Penygarn Road.

Despite these closures, side roads will remain open, and emergency services will have access at all times.

Mr Jeffries said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary road closures. However, we hope the advance notice allows residents to find alternative routes and make alternative arrangements during this brief window of closure while runners cover the scenic route from Blaenavon to Pontypool Park. “Information will be posted for residents living on the affected roads, and we’ll strive to reopen each section of the route as soon as possible. We appreciate the publics understanding and cooperation during this annual event.”

Hundreds are expected to take part in the run. All registered participants will receive a medal and a selection of merchandise for participating in the race, known as one of the fastest 10Ks in the running calendar.

Furthermore, all proceeds will go directly to the Mic Morris Memorial Sporting Trust Fund, helping aspiring young athletes in Torfaen.

Residents and caregivers affected by these road closures are urged to reach out to the Torfaen Sports Development at 01633 628936 as soon as possible.

To sign up or to find out more about the event, interested parties can visit the Mic Morris Torfaen 10K website or contact the organiser directly.