Raymond Olsen, 38, was caught stealing razors worth £43.96 from Boots on Commercial Street in Newport city centre on April 2.

After he was taken into custody in Ystrad Mynach the defendant spat at officers and made “threats to family members”.

Olsen pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He admitted the theft at Boots and two earlier ones there in March when he stole toiletries valued at £69.44 and £54 respectively.

The defendant, of Albert Street, Newport was jailed for 26 weeks.

He was ordered to pay the two police officers £100 each in compensation.

Olsen has previous convictions for violence against emergency workers and theft.