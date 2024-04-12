As the cost of living crisis rages on, you must take advantage of every possible free source of income on offer to you.

From TV licenses to healthcare and travel, we have rounded up all the free benefits available.

According to Unbiased.com, these are the all benefits currently on offer to UK pensioners and those over 60.

State pension benefits

In the UK, both men and women are eligible to begin claiming their state pension at the age of 66.

The amount you’re entitled to depends on how many qualifying years of National Insurance (NI) payments you’ve accrued.

There are several different ways you can build up qualifying years, including:

In employment, earning more than £183 per week from one employer

Paying NI contributions on your self-employed income

Claiming certain benefits for illness or disability, or if you’re a carer or unemployed, including Child Benefit, Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) or Carer’s Allowance

Paying voluntary NI contributions to make up for gaps in your record

Here’s what you could be entitled to claim:

Basic state pension – If you were born on or before 6 April 1951, or 6 April 1953 if you’re a woman, and have at least 30 qualifying years, you could receive up to £134.25 per week.

Additional state pension – This is also only available to those born before 6 April 1951, or 6 April 1953 if you’re a woman. There is no fixed amount, as it is determined by how many qualifying years you have (above the standard 30), your earnings and whether you topped up your basic state pension between 2015 and 2017. If you’re eligible, you’ll automatically be paid any extra with your basic state pension.

Full state pension – If you have at least 35 qualifying years, you could receive up to £175.20 per week (based on the 20/21 financial year payments). This is only available to people born after 6 April 1951, or 6 April 1953 if you’re a woman.

Pension credits – If your weekly income is less than £173.75, or £265.20 combined if you have a partner or spouse, and you have less than £10,000 in savings or investments, you could claim pension guarantee credits.

Free eye tests and dental care

In the UK, everyone over the age of 60 gets free prescriptions and NHS eye tests.

You can also get free NHS dental treatment if you’re over 60 and claim pension guarantee credits or other benefits if you’re under state pension age.

Other benefits

There are several ways to access financial support to help with disabilities, whether you’re disabled or you live with someone who has additional needs.

Here are some of the most commonly claimed care-related benefits:

Attendance Allowance – If you’re above state pension age and need someone’s help to look after yourself, you can claim Attendance Allowance. There are two rates, which are determined by the level of care you need, so you could receive either £59.70 or £89.15 per week if you have a physical or mental disability (or both).

Disability Living Allowance (DLA) – To help cover the extra costs associated with living independently with a disability, you could get up to £151.40 per week.

Carer’s Allowance – If you spend a significant amount of time looking after someone else, you could claim Carer’s Allowance, regardless of your age and whether you live with them. To meet the eligibility criteria, you’ll need to:

Spend at least 35 hours per week caring for someone who claims a disability benefit

Earn less than £128 per week (though not from benefits like PIP)

Free TV license

You can only get a free TV licence if you, or someone else in your household, is over 75 and claiming pension guarantee credits.

You can also get a free TV licence if you live in a care home. You don't need a TV licence if you never watch live on any channel, TV service or streaming service, or use BBC iPlayer.

Discounts on public transport

If you’re above state pension age in England, or over 60 in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, you can apply for a free bus pass.

In most parts of England, you can travel for free on buses from the state pension age. You can also travel for free on some ferries and trains in Wales and Scotland once you reach the age of 60.

There are exceptions to this rule though, such as London’s 60+ Oyster photocard that allows you to travel for free on buses, tubes, trams and the Overground from age 60.

What else are pensioners entitled to?





If you're unsure, check with your local council.