The Haywain in Caldicot asked Monmouthshire County Council for permission for new signage on the building and to replace its current double sided hanging sign that is suspended from a post at the edge of the pub car park beside Sandy Lane.

But Caldicot Town Council said while it didn’t object to the design they wanted the county council to consider its position.

The town council said: “The current signage is causing some obstruction of (a) driver’s field of vision at the junction of Green Lane.”

However the county council’s highways department said it had no issues with the sign, which are of the same dimensions as the existing sign, and that “they do not impact visibility for users of the public highway.”

LED lighting will be controlled, and is limited by condition to esnure it is turned off 10pm each night from Monday to Thursday and isn’t used before 12 noon and limited to use from midday to 11.30pm on Fridays through to Sundays, following comments comments by the environmental health department.