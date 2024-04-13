In his new role, Mr Gibbon will head CPT’s policy decision-making sphere on Welsh bus issues, and team with CPT Cymru to maintain the voice of bus operators in essential discussions.

Boasting extensive experience in the transport sector, Gibbon started his career on Stagecoach's graduate scheme and has, since joining in 2011, served in several positions.

His roles have comprised of operations director for West and Oxford and more recently, managing director for Wales.

Part of Gibbon's responsibility is collaborating with local stakeholders throughout South Wales.

He manages a team of around 850 employees and oversees more than 100 integral express and local bus services that connect communities across the region.

On being appointed, Mr Gibbon said: "CPT is the leading trade association for the bus and coach sector, providing specialist political, operational and policy advice to members when needed.

"I'm delighted to take up the role of chair for the CPT Cymru Bus Commission.

"Bus plays a critical role in connecting communities, unlocking economic growth, and reducing carbon emissions in Wales.

"I look forward to ensuring that policy decisions are in line with the goal of delivering improvements for passengers and members alike."

CPT Cymru director Aaron Hill commented: "I’m delighted to see people with such a wealth of industry experience and knowledge arrive in these key roles.

"I look forward to collaborating with them to make the case for buses as a key part of Wales’ social and economic prosperity."

