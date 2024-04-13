Shaun Kerswell, 23, committed the offence at the Premier Inn in the Llanfoist area of Abergavenny on November 12, 2023, prosecutor David Thomas said.

The defendant admitted consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Kersell, of Lady Margaret Terrace, Splott, Cardiff was disqualified from driving for six months at Newport Magistrates' Court.

He was fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £72 surcharge.