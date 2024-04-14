A shop owner has secured planning permission to build new flats in Blackwood’s High Street.
Stephen Bourne-Smith, who owns the Regenerate shop on the ground floor of the property, can now convert the upper floors from a storage area into accommodation.
A “bedsit flat” will be built on each of the first and second floors of 193 High Street, according to a report by Caerphilly Council planning officers.
Each flat will be accessed from the rear, and contain an open-plan bedroom, kitchen and living space, as well as a separate bathroom.
No neighbours objected to the plans, and council planners determined the application was “acceptable in principle”.
