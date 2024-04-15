Nick Davies, of Usk Vale Poultry Ltd in Glascoed, notified the county council of his plans for a permeable gravel access track at Croes Bleddyn Farm near Itton.

The five metre wide, and 1,545m long, track to serve the back of a poultry building will be positioned to avoid a group of protected trees along the edge of an existing field and there is no need to create a new access.

Planning officer Thomas Engel said such a track is “commonplace in a rural setting” and the applicant has said it will only be used for agricultural purposes and they own and maintain sufficient land so there is no need for full planning permission.