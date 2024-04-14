David Addams-Williams applied for permission to turn the redundant Blue Brick Building off Parc Road in Llangybi into a two-bedroom house with a single storey extension to its northwest to be used as a kitchen.

There will also be a garden provided and the barn is west of a main house at Pen Y Parc with stables and a Dutch barn nearby. Access will be from the existing private track.

Planning officer Kate Bingham, who approved the application, said in a report: “The building is clearly a traditional barn retaining all walls and a roof and is suitable for conversion without significant rebuild or extensions.”

All the existing openings will be retained and re-used while small conservation style roof lights will be added as well as some small windows in a similar style to the existing ones.

Ms Bingham said the “main change” would be the creation of “central glazed area with access door” in the south side of the barn.

She said as the existing ground floor wall has been rebuilt using blue brickwork it isn’t possible to determine what openings there were originally.

She said: “It is possible that there was an opening in the original wall which was large enough for a cart entrance, as is typical in agricultural buildings of this age.”