The watchdog said Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary School, in Oakdale, had created an environment where the “wellbeing and safeguarding of pupils and staff is a priority” and provide a place where the aim is for all students to be "happy, healthy and safe".

Working relationships between staff and students demonstrates "strong levels of trust and mutual respect" which results in the majority of students making "good progress".

The school was inspected in February last year, when inspectors were impressed with the collaboration of senior leaders and other staff "to improve the quality of teaching and learning experiences and to ensure that pupils make progress”. This all ensures that pupils do "successfully engage" in school life.

Other key strengths, such as the "effective support" provided for students social and emotional needs, opportunities for outdoor learning and physical activity and chances for feedback on pupils' work were also highlighted within the report.

Headteacher Craig George was praised for his "clear, strategic direction" to improve the school and his "clear ambition" for wellbeing.

Inspectors were also impressed with Mr George's determination to ensure "high expectations for what pupils learn and achieve".

However, there were some inconsistencies to the school's work with healthy eating and drinking, but it was noted that there are plans in place to work on these.

Other areas for improvement were the "limited opportunities" given to pupils to improve their work, and a better focus on allowing students to become "independent and reflective learners".

Headteacher Mr George shared his delight at the positive report by posting on the school's social media accounts.

He said: "Well done to the whole school community.

"Our Estyn inspection report has been published.

"I am so incredibly proud of our amazing staff and pupils. I am delighted that the inspection team recognised the hard work of everyone at the school."