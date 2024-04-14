Beth Evans, 23, is Cwmbran-born and raised, originally opened Once Upon a Budget in Bedwas in February this year before moving to Cwmbran on March 1, 2024.

Once Upon a Budget offers brides an affordable option for not just their dresses, but the décor, stationery and invitations, as well as providing a list of options for everything else.

Ms Evans calls says the business is a “a one-stop shop for weddings on a budget”, which she started after finding prices for weddings and other connected items to be very expensive.

She said: “I am a 2024 bride and I found it so disheartening how expensive weddings can be and wanted to help couples have an affordable option.

“I’m also a wedding and event singer, so I understand how costings for weddings can be more than you sometimes expect.

“However, I make sure I keep my prices affordable and low. We only sell designer gowns in our store and we sell them at up to 90 per cent off the RRP and all our gowns are £99-799!”

The gowns are all designer but sold for £79-99 (Image: Beth Evans)

Once Upon a Budget also offers brides a preloved dress scheme where they can bring in their own gowns for the company to buy off them, or to sell them through the store as another way to help couples save money and time.

Ms Evans says she opened the business after meeting dozens of couples who were struggling to afford their dream day and has met so many more as a result of her work.

She added: “I love working in the wedding industry. I have met amazing suppliers and created a little network for my couples.

“I’ve also met some wonderful people and helped make their wedding dreams come true by saving them thousands.

“It’s a really scary thing opening a new business, but we have done amazingly well in such a short period! We may be a small, new store, but we are slowly making waves.”

Once Upon a Budget is located at unit 12, Court Road Industrial Estate, Cwmbran NP44 3AS, just above the Rugby Heaven shop.

They are currently open from 8am to 8pm daily, but are able to open later, if necessary, as long as a customer has booked an appointment.

You can get in touch with Ms Evans and her team via Facebook and by emailing onceuponabudgetbridal@gmail.com.