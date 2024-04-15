The former church, situated in a "popular parish" between Newport and Cardiff, has been transformed into a wonderful family home "full of character".

The home is in close proximity to the A48 and junction 28 of the M4, providing an "ease of access" to many local amenities.

According to the estate agent, this property offers a "rare opportunity" to own a property that maintains its original features and character.

The property includes four good size bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, while on the ground floor, there is a lounge, kitchen, dining room and downstairs bathroom.

Outside, it is a private haven, with "family-sized gardens", which include a hot tub with decking, a pond and special water features.

Enclosed in an area offering a truly tranquil space to relax, the front garden has a patio leading to the lawn, where a wooden canopy under a tiled roof is home to the "swim spa" , and the hot tub is covered by a separate, additional canopy.

The security is provided by electric gates at the entrance, with extra storage provided by a "generous size" shed.

The shaker-style kitchen is fitted with "a range of wall and floor storage cupboards with contrasting butcher block worktops, range cooker, tiled flooring, ceramic sink with drainer, and church windows" and includes space for a second dining table.

The dining room includes a built-in bar, hanging light fittings and a fire pit with a chimney.

Each bedroom includes floor to ceiling wood beams and "Velux windows", while one bedroom boasts its own ensuite with a shower over bath.

The other three bedrooms are ably serviced by the family bathroom, which includes a bath and walk-in shower cubicle.

This former chapel turned family home can be found on Church Lane in Coedkernew, Newport, and is currently marketed by Nicholas Michael Powered by Peter Morgan, Talbot Green for an asking price of £985,000.

You can call the agent on 01443 803614 to book a viewing.