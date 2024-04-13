Officers carried out warrants at two residential addresses in Whitecross Street, Monmouth during an early morning raid, under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police searched both addresses and recovered items associated with the production of drugs.

The items seized were weighing scales, a crack pipe, and mobile phones.

Neighbourhood Inspector for Monmouth Emma Sowrey said: “We will continue to work tirelessly to crack down on the production, sale, and supply of illegal drugs in Monmouth.

“The public play a vital role in providing us with important information and we encourage anyone with concerns to get in touch immediately.

“If something doesn’t feel right, it might not be. Don’t wait, report it.

“If you have any concerns about drugs in your area, let us know by calling 101 or messaging us on social media.

“Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”