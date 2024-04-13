South Wales Argus
Subscribe
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Crash on A-road with emergency services rushing to the scene

Live

Live: Crash on A449 between Raglan and Usk

Emergency
Monmouthshire
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Crash on A449
  • Between Raglan and Usk

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos