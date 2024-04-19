The Government announced yesterday, a new multimillion plan to tackle pollution in the River Wye.

The action plan will offer £35m in grant support for on-farm poultry manure combustors in the Wye area.

The association has responded to Defra’s announcement and proposed investment in anaerobic digestors to tackle the mountain of manure generated by the intensive poultry units.

Soil Association Campaign Advisor Cathy Cliff said: “We welcome the belated emphasis on reducing pollution in the Wye, the sheer volume of manure being shifted is likely to lead to problems elsewhere.

“The Defra announced following the Soil Association’s Stop Killing our Rivers campaign which also identified 10 further rivers in England and Wales at risk from intensive poultry pollution.

"As intensive poultry units holding millions of birds have been given permission to operate close to other river catchments around the UK. These rivers are already failing UK phosphate targets.

“The most certain way to avoid river pollution would be to stop intensive poultry units producing such large volumes of manure in the first place.

"This would also help to protect the fragile ecosystems that are being destroyed in order to produce huge amounts of soya to feed unnaturally fast-growing chickens living in terrible conditions inside these units.”

The Soil Association aims to end water pollution from intensive chicken farms in the UK and is asking the public to sign a petition.

The petition launched is to ask the UK Government to help chicken farmers move towards sustainable farming practices, and reduce how much intensively farmed chickens are produced and eaten in UK.

He added: “We’re really pleased to see the support being provided to local farmers to implement better nutrient management and to move away from inorganic fertilisers and implement sustainable practices like riparian buffer strips.

“This is the kind of support we need to enable farmers to transition to more sustainable, high welfare farming, not technological fixes like that proposed by Defra that lock farmers into this damaging system.

“We also welcome Defra’s acknowledgement of the citizen scientists volunteering for Friends of the Wye – whose amazing and vital work highlighted the impact of the pollution on the river quality, aquatic life and local nature.