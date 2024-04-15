A STUNNING five-bed family home with breath-taking views of the countryside and 1.5 acres of land has been put on the market.

Located in the popular area of Allt Yr Yn to the West side of Newport city centre, the home has been listed for sale for at £920,000.

Upon entering the home, you're greeted by an entrance porch before walking into a beautiful hallway with doors leading to the lounge, dining room, living room, toilet and storage cupboard.

The ground floor boasts a huge kitchen which leads to the utility room and garage, it also has a study which can be used for an office or a study space.

South Wales Argus: The five bedrooms at the property. Picture: Peter AlanThe five bedrooms at the property. Picture: Peter Alan (Image: Peter Alan)The lounge has windows to the front and rear with views of the country and double-glazed patio doors that lead to a garden and swimming pool.

The first floor has five double bedrooms, a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom which features a sunken circular bath with a dressing room.

The other three bedrooms have views of the countryside, whilst bedroom five has fitted wardrobes and a family bathroom.

South Wales Argus: The home boasts a generous-sized pool with gorgeous views of the countryside. Picture: Peter AlanThe home boasts a generous-sized pool with gorgeous views of the countryside. Picture: Peter Alan (Image: Peter Alan)The best part of the home is on the lower ground floor, it has an open plan room with a bar which is fantastic for entertaining guests.

It has opportunities for further development, and it has a door to a boiler room.

Stepping outside there is a private driveway leading to the main driveway and front of the property with further parking for up to several cars.

South Wales Argus: The dining room, living room, kitchen and reception room. Picture: Peter AlanThe dining room, living room, kitchen and reception room. Picture: Peter Alan (Image: Peter Alan)It also has a kennel and access to a stable block with up to nine stables. An outdoor swimming pool sits to the front with a patio area.

The front of the garden has a feature pond with mature plants, trees and shrubs surrounding the property.

South Wales Argus: The lower ground floor has a bar/games room area, and ground floor has a study. Picture: Peter AlanThe lower ground floor has a bar/games room area, and ground floor has a study. Picture: Peter Alan (Image: Peter Alan)Estate agents are accepting offers of £920,000 for the beautiful home, if you are interested in viewing or buying the property contact Peter Alan, Newport on 01633 221892.