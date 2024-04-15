Located in the popular area of Allt Yr Yn to the West side of Newport city centre, the home has been listed for sale for at £920,000.

Upon entering the home, you're greeted by an entrance porch before walking into a beautiful hallway with doors leading to the lounge, dining room, living room, toilet and storage cupboard.

The ground floor boasts a huge kitchen which leads to the utility room and garage, it also has a study which can be used for an office or a study space.

The five bedrooms at the property. Picture: Peter Alan (Image: Peter Alan)The lounge has windows to the front and rear with views of the country and double-glazed patio doors that lead to a garden and swimming pool.

The first floor has five double bedrooms, a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom which features a sunken circular bath with a dressing room.

The other three bedrooms have views of the countryside, whilst bedroom five has fitted wardrobes and a family bathroom.

The home boasts a generous-sized pool with gorgeous views of the countryside. Picture: Peter Alan (Image: Peter Alan)The best part of the home is on the lower ground floor, it has an open plan room with a bar which is fantastic for entertaining guests.

It has opportunities for further development, and it has a door to a boiler room.

Stepping outside there is a private driveway leading to the main driveway and front of the property with further parking for up to several cars.

The dining room, living room, kitchen and reception room. Picture: Peter Alan (Image: Peter Alan)It also has a kennel and access to a stable block with up to nine stables. An outdoor swimming pool sits to the front with a patio area.

The front of the garden has a feature pond with mature plants, trees and shrubs surrounding the property.

The lower ground floor has a bar/games room area, and ground floor has a study. Picture: Peter Alan (Image: Peter Alan)Estate agents are accepting offers of £920,000 for the beautiful home, if you are interested in viewing or buying the property contact Peter Alan, Newport on 01633 221892.