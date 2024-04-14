South Wales Argus
Subscribe
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Live: Emergency services at the scene of a crash

Live

Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Ebbw Vale

Traffic
Ebbw Vale
Newport
By Kasey Rees

  • Gwent Police close road in Ebbw Vale due to a crash
  • Traffic delays in the area

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos