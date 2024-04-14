Junction 23 at Rogiet and Junction 22 at Pilning will be closed overnight for essential bridge maintenance.

🚧Roadworks🚧



📍#M4 eastbound between J23 Rogiet & J22 Pilning closed overnight for essential bridge maintenance⛔



📆15/04/24 - 17/04/24 | ⌚21:00 - 06:00.



Diversion via #M48 Severn Bridge↩ pic.twitter.com/nrMWtMWdBg — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) April 14, 2024

The closure is set to take place from March 15 to March 17, 9pm to 6am.

Diversions are to be set via the M48 Severn Bridge.