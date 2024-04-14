A SECTION of the M4 is set to be closed for maintenance.
Junction 23 at Rogiet and Junction 22 at Pilning will be closed overnight for essential bridge maintenance.
The closure is set to take place from March 15 to March 17, 9pm to 6am.
Diversions are to be set via the M48 Severn Bridge.
