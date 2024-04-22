St Pierre Country Park, in Portskewitt, has put one of its two-bedroom lodges on sale for the price of £255,000.

The two-bedroom lodge at Plot One has superb views across the Bristol Channel, Severn Bridge, and coastline beyond.

It is a sizeable lodge of 42 x 20 Harbur H4, which consists of a kitchen, dining room and bathroom with laminate flooring throughout.

There are two double bedrooms, bedroom one has a carpet with an en-suite and bedroom two is carpeted throughout.

The park is small, intimate and well-kept with facilities and amenities close by.

Chepstow town centre is nearby with shopping, ancient monuments, fishing, golf, and the oldest castle in the UK.

There is plenty to do in the area and the lifestyle and environment are high standard with plenty to do or not to do.

Onsite there is also a site office with a communal laundry facility available with regular security and an access-controlled entry in operation.

There are five neighbouring plots of a similar size near plot one that is for sale.

If anyone is interested in buying this property, they should contact estate agent David Plaister Ltd on 01934 815053.