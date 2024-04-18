Cwm Road in Cwmyoy, north of Abergavenny is in such a poor condition that vehicles are being damaged, and cyclists are getting injured.

Mr Rob Abell, who lives on Cwm Road, said large HGVs were contributing to the deterioration of the road surface.

He said: “I run my business from home, and I am anxious about inviting clients here for fear of their car being damaged.

“Logging trucks and ballast trucks use this route daily up to the forests by the Grwyne Fawr Reservoir and the potholes are getting bigger and bigger. The road is not fit for purpose.

“One of the potholes has had soft tarmac put in it so wheels can roll up and out. Why would the council only do that and not proper repairs.”

There are suggestions that a weight limit should be considered alongside a review of the 60mph national speed limit.

Mr Abell invited his local MP David Davies to see the 12-inch-deep potholes.

Monmouth MP Mr Davies said: “The history of the road is interesting because I am told it was built over an old railway line and trees.

“It is shocking and littered with huge potholes. Although the same can be said for many roads across Monmouthshire, this is particularly bad.

“In some parts, the tarmac has disappeared completely, and vehicles are regularly running into soft earth at the verges.”

Mr Davies has written to Monmouthshire County Council inviting highway officials to walk along Cwm Road and undertake an urgent assessment of the damage.

He added: “The danger is intensified if there is surface water as it hides the potholes, which are so deep they scrape the undercarriage of cars.

“Anyone familiar with the road will know there are steep drops of it and the worst-case scenario doesn’t bear thinking about.

“The safety of road users is seriously compromised, and I understand there have been several accidents where cyclists have gone into the potholes, come off their bikes and injured themselves.”

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: "The council attended the area and carried out maintenance repairs last week. There are some minor works to be completed and we will hopefully get these finished over the next few weeks.

"The extremely wet winter has caused issues across the UK and the teams are busy working through the service requests that come through.

The larger agricultural vehicles and lorries accessing the forestry create a perfect storm with the carriageway being over-run and erosion of the haunching being exacerbated by extreme weather.

"We have contacted NRW for details of any contractors logging in that area so we can work with them to find a better solution and reduce this damage to the road network”