The Carpenters Arms, located on High Street, has been refurbished with new furniture and now has 28 draught products installed.

The pub is run by JW Bassett and has been on High Street for 14 years. The recent investment matches its sister pub at The Pen and Wig on Stow Hill.

Jon Bassett, director of JW Bassett pub, said: “We have refreshed the whole bar installing a new servery which has increased the room in the pub.

The Carpenters now have over 28 different lagers, ciders and ales on draught. Picture: JW Bassett Pubs (Image: JW Bassett Pubs)“We’ve now got an incredible 28 of the best draught products which will be the best on offer for miles around.

“This investment further outlines JW Basset Pubs commitment to Newport town centre along with our sister pub, The Pen and Wig on Stow Hill.”

The Pen and Wig was refurbished and improved in April 2021 and upgraded their rooms upstairs and the beer garden.

In the new look Carpenters, it has kept fittings that commemorate its regulars and has plush Chesterfield seating.

He added: “We have been on the High Street for 14 years and in Keiran King I can't think of a longer-standing manager in town.

“We've kept all the fittings including ones that commemorate regulars who have passed away, that was an important consideration."

“The furniture is much more comfortable with plush Chesterfield seating. In a nutshell, it’s the same pub but improved.

“We are looking forward to welcoming all our old customers and hopefully welcoming new.”