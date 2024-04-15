South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Weather warning covers Gwent with bridge closure causing severe delays

Live

M48 Severn Bridge closed as Met Office issues South Wales yellow weather warning

Traffic
Weather
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A yellow weather warning has been issued for South Wales due to strong winds that has come into force with immediate affect.
  • The warning will be in place across all of Wales on Monday from 6.25am until 10pm.
  • Due to strong winds the M48 Severn Bridge has been closed both ways with diversions via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
  • This is causing severe delays of nearly an hour on M4 Eastbound from J28 Tredegar Park to J23A Magor Services.

