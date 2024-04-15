Weather warning covers Gwent with bridge closure causing severe delays

- A yellow weather warning has been issued for South Wales due to strong winds that has come into force with immediate affect.
- The warning will be in place across all of Wales on Monday from 6.25am until 10pm.
- Due to strong winds the M48 Severn Bridge has been closed both ways with diversions via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
- This is causing severe delays of nearly an hour on M4 Eastbound from J28 Tredegar Park to J23A Magor Services.
Live
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel