As the first Black head of Government in Wales, the UK and all of Europe, this marks a proud and notable moment in Welsh, British and Labour Party history.

The new First Minister said: “I believe in a Wales that recognises that we can celebrate our differences and take pride in all those things that draw us together and make us who we are. While there will be many challenges ahead, there are even greater opportunities. I am ambitious about the work this team will do to make Wales an even better place."

Following an intervention by the Vaughan Gething in identifying further funding, negotiations have re-opened between the British Medical Association’s three branches of practice and the Welsh Government. As a result, strikes planned from April 16 by doctors have been suspended. This is welcome news and I look forward to positive progress on the negotiations.

The last month has seen a series of positive Estyn inspections of schools in Islwyn.

Pontllanfraith Primary School was praised for being a friendly, supportive and inclusive environment to learn. The school was judged to have made “sufficient progress” in addressing recommendations made after Estyn’s initial inspection in November 2022 and the school has been removed from the list of schools requiring Estyn review.

The caring nature of the ALN team (Newbridge School) is a "notable strength".

Staff work closely with parents and a range of external specialists to meet the needs of the most vulnerable pupils well. Whilst Rhiw Syr Dafydd in Oakdale received glowing feedback.

The report added that headteacher Craig George provides, “clear strategic direction for school improvement”, adding “He has a clear ambition for the school to focus closely on pupils’ wellbeing and on ensuring high expectations for what pupils learn and achieve.”

I congratulate the staff, children, and families at these three schools for their hard work being recognised.

The South Wales Argus led with a front page on April 8 with the news that a defibrillator had been stolen in Risca.

It is difficult to comprehend the mindless actions of those who stole it from AFC Pontymister from Longbridge Fields in Risca. Gwent Police have asked anyone with information to call 101, or direct message Gwent Police on social media quoting log reference: 20400106497.