Christian Richardson, 17, had last been seen at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 10 on Orb Drive in Newport.

He was described as white, around 5 foot nine tall, of a slim build with brown eyes, short dark brown hair and facial stubble.

In an update this morning the force announced that Christian has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Christian Richardson, 17, who had been reported as missing, has now been found.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal."