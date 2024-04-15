Riley has appeared on Channel 4's Countdown since 2009, and also stars on the 8 out of 10 Cats spin-off series.

She is known for frequently speaking out about antisemitism and was awarded an MBE in the 2023 New Year Honours for services to Holocaust education.

Rachel Riley received a Member of the Order of British Empire for services to Holocaust Education in 2023. (Image: PA)

Rachel Riley forced to remove social media post and apologise after comments about Sydney stabbing

But comments made by Riley on X (formerly Twitter) following a stabbing in Sydney, Australia on Saturday (April 13) have been criticised, forcing her to take down her original post and issue two apologies.

Six people were killed after being stabbed in the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction on Saturday.

Following the attack Riley posted on X about the incident.

The post, according to The Mirror, incorrectly suggested that the attack was a Palestinian uprising and was accused of promoting Islamophobia.

Riley has since taken the post down and issued two apologies on X.

Just to clarify, my intention with this tweet was not to say this attack was caused by any ideation or to link it to Islamic extremism.



At the time we did not know who the attacker was, and as such I made no reference.



My aim was to highlight the weekly calls for ‘intifada’… https://t.co/RMLNNh9bqg — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) April 14, 2024

Clarifying her position following criticism of her original post, she posted: "Just to clarify, my intention with this tweet was not to say this attack was caused by any ideation or to link it to Islamic extremism.

"At the time we did not know who the attacker was, and as such I made no reference.

"My aim was to highlight the weekly calls for ‘intifada’ being tolerated in London and around the world, which in actuality means violence on our streets.

"For 6 months now, I have avoided taking the tube, or going with my kids to anywhere near the marches each Saturday, and each week we see the extremist chants on proud display with little outcry.

"Sadly, the type of attack seen in Sydney yesterday is exactly the kind of violence the previous intifada involved and I hope to avoid in future, but in my opinion ignoring the problem won’t make it go away.

"Attacks on Jews have recently become repackaged as ‘resistance’ in some circles, and we should in one voice condemn all acts of violence, whoever the perpetrators and whoever the victims.

"I am sorry if this message was misunderstood, that was not my intention."

I’ve thought about this all day and deleted the original tweet, so just one more post on the matter.



I’m sorry to those I offended. My post was ambiguous and although it was genuinely designed to call out calls for violence, it wasn’t the right place or time which made it easier… https://t.co/Ygawc9mrma — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) April 14, 2024

Riley then posted again late on Sunday (April 14) issuing a second apology.

She said: "I’ve thought about this all day and deleted the original tweet, so just one more post on the matter.

"I’m sorry to those I offended. My post was ambiguous and although it was genuinely designed to call out calls for violence, it wasn’t the right place or time which made it easier to misinterpret, and I apologise.

"I know nuance isn’t popular online, and even though I’m certain many of the people calling this out are the same people who’ve been trying to shut me up or have me fired for the last 6 years, who would happily join in the calls for violence against their enemies, I’m also sure there are those who don’t fall into that camp, and it is to them I write this now.

"I too have been subject to assault in recent months and it was a Muslim woman and her husband who came to see if I was ok afterwards.

"I’m grateful to them and wish to undo any offence caused to the community."