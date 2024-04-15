A MAN has suffered life changing injuries after a motorbike crash in Ebbw Vale.
Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended a crash on Steelworks Road involving a motorbike at around 12.30pm yesterday, Sunday April 14.
The rider, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment – his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.
At the time of the incident the road was closed with the road reopening at approximately 3:22pm.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to a road traffic collision involving a motorbike at around 12.30pm on Sunday 14 April.
"Officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were in attendance.
"The rider, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment – his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel