Gwent Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended a crash on Steelworks Road involving a motorbike at around 12.30pm yesterday, Sunday April 14.

The rider, a 63-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment – his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

At the time of the incident the road was closed with the road reopening at approximately 3:22pm.

