"We played together as kids - I was a real tomboy as a youngster and loved climbing trees, any trees at all. Brian remembers that one day I couldn't get down and the other children had to go and get our parents to help us down."



Then, at the age of 11, Brian moved away with his family and the pair lost touch.



Brian said: “I moved away with my father as he was a colliery manager and was often moved around. But when I was 18 I moved back with family still living in Addison Street in Cefn Fforest and I when I saw Margaret she was all grown up and so lovely.



"I asked her out on a date and the rest is history. We started courting and became inseparable.

Margaret said: "We go to the cinema together. I loved anything with Jack Lemmon and I loved the film 'The Odd Couple' with Walter Matthau.



"My favourite film is South Pacific - I've probably seen it fifty times.



"Brian preferred cowboy films and I'd go and see them with him too. Neither of us were dancers but we'd love to go for long walks together, we had wonderful times together."



Brian said: "I had a motorcycle but Margaret refused to get on it so I bought a BMW isetter three wheel car. You could drive it on a motorcycle licence. We'd go everywhere together in that little car."



At the age of 21 in March 1962 the pair got married after three years of dating. Margaret made her own wedding dress and the bridesmaids dresses.



Brian says: "We didn't have a lot of money and we had about 30 people and its cost £1 a head for the reception. I remember having a tax rebate and we borrowed £40 from my auntie for our honeymoon to London.



"We booked into the Strand Hotel and we had to check out after four days because it was so expensive and we ran out of money and go home!"

Margaret studied art and became a dress designer for a children's toy company, Chilton. Brian worked in the colleries before becoming a traffic warden and finally retiring in 2003.



In 1973 Brian built a four-bed detached house in Blackwood, South Wales, for his family at a grand cost of £3,000.



"It's scary when I look at the houses prices now. Our home cost me just £3,000 to build all those years ago now it's probably worth half a million," said Brian.



The couple have three children, Debbie, 60, Hayley, 57 and Bryan, 55. They also have five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



"All our children were born by caesarean section," recalled Margaret.



"I was told I had to wait at least two or three years between each child because back then the surgery cut you from your belly button all the way down. Now it's keyhole surgery.



"I was only tiny - just 5ft tall. Brian was 6ft so I was always looking up at him."



Brian and Margaret went on a plane for the first time in 2010 for their first holiday abroad in Lanzarote.



"I didn't mind being on the plane but Margaret was terrified," Brian said.



"She kept asking me if we'd taken off and we'd already been in the air 15 minutes. It was a nice holiday but we prefer our caravan."



Now married for 62 years and asked what is the key to a happy marriage the pair says being the best of friends and laughter.



Brian joked: "I'm a bit of a joker and I asked her if she'd like a 'maternity' ring for a present. She laughed and said 'it's an eternity' ring and she'd like one.



"She's absolutely lovely and I'd marry her all over again. She really is my best friend."