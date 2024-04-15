Keira Mruk qualified as a solicitor almost four years after joining Bellavia & Associates as a legal assistant before progressing to a trainee solicitor role.

As the first member of her family to complete a university degree, Keira says her qualification "symbolises breaking barriers and overcoming challenges".

She said: “The training and experience I have received at Bellavia & Associates has been immensely beneficial to my development as a solicitor. Working on a wide range of legal matters and learning from experienced solicitors has provided me with valuable insights and a deep understanding of the law.

“The firm's unique training approach has equipped me with a strong foundation for my career, allowing me to navigate complex legal issues with confidence and professionalism.”

Keira, who has a Master’s degree in Legal Practice, intends to specialise in commercial litigation and insolvency.

She said her most memorable case to date involved working closely with a leading King’s Counsel on a judicial review.

Bellavia & Associates managing director Zep Bellavia, who has been a solicitor for almost 40 years, said: “Alongside winning cases for our clients, I have always loved playing a part in developing the great lawyers of the future.

“Keira has been exceptional since she joined us, winning cases almost from day one.

“We always prioritise our clients and I love it when people we have helped make time to share their positive experiences about our legal services and Keira is already the subject of some fantastic, yet real testimonials on our website.”