Welsh rock band Holding Absence have announced they will be returning home in 2024 for a "very special" gig at Chepstow Racecourse.
The band, which hails from Cardiff, features band members Lucas Woodland (lead vocals), Scott Carey (guitarist), Benjamin Elliott (bassist) and Ashley Green (drummer).
Holding Absence are known for songs including Penance, Afterlife, A Crooked Melody and Gravity.
Holding Absence announce "very special" gig at Chepstow Castle
The Welsh band revealed on Monday (April 15) they would be performing at Chepstow Castle on August 10, 2024.
We’re ecstatic to announce that on August 10th, we return home to Wales for a very special outdoor headline show at Chepstow Castle, with support from @bandcalledcasey @Caskets_band & @GlassHeartUK 🏴— Holding Absence (@HoldingAbsence) April 15, 2024
Sign up for early presale access at https://t.co/n7KfeWQ57v pic.twitter.com/XVJJaElQ8o
Holding Absence will be the headliner at the gig, which will also feature other homegrown acts Casey (Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf) and Glass Heart (Cardiff), along with Caskets.
Revealing the performance on X (formerly Twitter), Holding Absence said: "We’re ecstatic to announce that on August 10th, we return home to Wales for a very special outdoor headline show at Chepstow Castle, with support from @bandcalledcasey @Caskets_band & @GlassHeartUK."
The band, speaking to Kerrang, added they were excited about performing "just down the road" from their hometown and the Chepstow Castle gig would be among "the best bills the UK has to offer this summer".
The band said: "We’re a very proud Welsh band, so the opportunity to headline a literal castle just down the road from our hometown was something too exciting to not pursue!
“This will be one of the best bills the UK has to offer this summer, as we’re being joined by Casey, Caskets and Glass Heart for the evening; as well as hand-picked vendors, stalls and charity partners on the day.
"Don’t miss this, it’ll be a special one!”
After a summer of shows across the UK and Europe, the Chepstow gig will be one of Holding Absence's last shows in the country before they head over to the US for their next tour.
How to get tickets to Holding Absence gig at Chepstow Castle
Tickets to Holding Absence's show at Chepstow Castle in August go on sale on Friday (April 19) at 10am.
You can sign up to a mailing list here which will give you access to pre-sale tickets to the gig.
RECOMMENDED READING:
- The 7 biggest concerts and festivals in South Wales in 2024 including Taylor Swift
- Stars in concerts, an Elvis festival and big games - 24 things to do in Gwent in 2024
Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday (April 17) at 10am.
For more information about any of the band's upcoming shows, visit the Holding Absence website.
Holding Absence - with support acts Casey, Glass Heart and Caskets - will perform at Chepstow Castle on August 10, 2024.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here