The band, which hails from Cardiff, features band members Lucas Woodland (lead vocals), Scott Carey (guitarist), Benjamin Elliott (bassist) and Ashley Green (drummer).

Holding Absence are known for songs including Penance, Afterlife, A Crooked Melody and Gravity.

Holding Absence announce "very special" gig at Chepstow Castle

The Welsh band revealed on Monday (April 15) they would be performing at Chepstow Castle on August 10, 2024.

We’re ecstatic to announce that on August 10th, we return home to Wales for a very special outdoor headline show at Chepstow Castle, with support from @bandcalledcasey @Caskets_band & @GlassHeartUK 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Holding Absence will be the headliner at the gig, which will also feature other homegrown acts Casey (Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf) and Glass Heart (Cardiff), along with Caskets.

The band, speaking to Kerrang, added they were excited about performing "just down the road" from their hometown and the Chepstow Castle gig would be among "the best bills the UK has to offer this summer".

The band said: "We’re a very proud Welsh band, so the opportunity to headline a literal castle just down the road from our hometown was something too exciting to not pursue!

“This will be one of the best bills the UK has to offer this summer, as we’re being joined by Casey, Caskets and Glass Heart for the evening; as well as hand-picked vendors, stalls and charity partners on the day.

"Don’t miss this, it’ll be a special one!”

After a summer of shows across the UK and Europe, the Chepstow gig will be one of Holding Absence's last shows in the country before they head over to the US for their next tour.

How to get tickets to Holding Absence gig at Chepstow Castle

Tickets to Holding Absence's show at Chepstow Castle in August go on sale on Friday (April 19) at 10am.

You can sign up to a mailing list here which will give you access to pre-sale tickets to the gig.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday (April 17) at 10am.

For more information about any of the band's upcoming shows, visit the Holding Absence website.

