AVRON ROULSTONE, 46, of Winifred Terrace, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must play £100 for in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Blaina on September 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CONNER THOMAS, 24, of Ty Canol Way, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4042 in Newport on September 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE WEBBER, 34, of Buttermere Way, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Caerleon Road on September 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RIZWAN AJAZ, 20, of Corporation Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 55mph in 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 17, 2023.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TIMOTHY JACK ROBSON, 62, of Bakers Court, Marshfield, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after it was proven in his absence that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,544 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS LIAM PRITCHARD, 25, of Court Farm Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £391 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GREG PERRETT, 37, of Blythe Street, Abertillery must pay £300 in a fine and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Market Square, Brynmawr on September 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NEIL PROBERT, 41, of Capel Newydd Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILIP PENDRY, 62, of Dan y Deri, Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on St David Road, Cwmbran on September 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BEN SCOTT, 45, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 8, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIELLE LOUISE STRANGEMOORE, 33, od Beech Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in 50mph zone on the A472 Skew Fields on September 12, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

STUART WILLIAMS, 32, of Sylvan View, Tintern, Monmouthshire must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Bulwark Road, Chepstow on September 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.