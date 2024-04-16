The top prize of £1,000 went to ticket 27808 from Malpas, Newport on April 12.

The second prize (£500) was claimed by ticket 33779, from Ringland, and the third prize (£250) went to ticket 100337, from Tutshill.

The fourth prize (£50) went to ticket 94433 from New Inn.

Twenty further prizes of £10 each were also distributed to the owners of ticket numbers 05678, 06696, 09048, 13812, 21498, 33118, 36846, 61777, 79177, 81611, 93093, 94595, 101424, 101461, 102059, 102201, 102300, 102520, 500599, 2000062.

For more information about the lottery, visit the St David's Hospice website. Players must be 16 or over and it costs £1 per week.