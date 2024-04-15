A 23-year-old man from Hengoed has been charged with multiple drug offences after reacting to officers carrying out a traffic stop on Saturday April 13.

After being stopped by officers, the driver of the car ran into an address was subsequently arrested.

Following a search of the car and a bag, a quantity of cannabis, cocaine and cash were found. The driver was also in possession of a scales and several mobile phones.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis and cocaine.

He was later charged and remanded and is due appear in court today, Monday April 15.