FlixBus, a bus operator which runs coach services across Wales, England and Scotland, has recently announced new destinations and added services. Now, passengers can go to major UK cities like London, Manchester, York, Leeds, and Edinburgh for as little as £2.

Marking the operator's third anniversary, Andreas Schorling, managing director of FlixBus UK, said: “In just three years, we have seen the soaring popularity of our network as a result of the great value travel we offer, with comfortable, modern vehicles which make the journey as enjoyable as the destination!

FlixBus is expanding its routes, with a new one announced last week to go from Newport to Bristol Airport. (Image: Newsquest)

“What better way to celebrate than with the gift of £2 travel around the vibrant cities and towns of the UK,” .

The coach tickets will be great for those looking to travel on a budget in the months of April and May.

The operator currently offers 60 UK destinations and daily international routes to mainland Europe, forming part of the wider Flix group which offers routes in 43 countries.

The budget-friendly £2 coach tickets can be bought from the FlixBus website and app from Monday, April 15 until Sunday, April 21, on journeys until May 2024.

Andreas Schorling also added: “Our mission is to become the best-loved coach brand in the country, with the largest network to provide our reliable services to as many passengers as possible.”

Last week, the company also announced a new service going from South Wales to Bristol Airport.

In partnership with Cymru Coaches, routes going from Newport, Cardiff city centre, Cardiff East Park and Ride, Bridgend, Swansea University, and Swansea city centre have been going to the airport five times a day.