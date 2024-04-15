Typically, you get eight days if you live in England and Wales, nine if you live in Scotland and 10 if you live in Northern Ireland.

Last year, in celebration of the King's Coronation, we were treated to three bank holidays in May with a bonus day to mark the occasion on May 8.

However, in 2024, we're back to two days off - although we can't really complain about that.

UK bank holiday dates to know in May 2024

There are two bank holidays to look forward to in 2024.

The first - otherwise known as the Early May Bank Holiday - falls on Monday, May 6.

The second May Bank Holiday follows towards the end of the month on Monday, May 27.

It is known in the UK as the Spring Bank Holiday.

The Spring Bank Holiday was originally marked on the Monday after Pentecost, also known as Whitsun or Whit Monday.

Whit Monday is a Christian celebration that takes place 50 days after Easter Sunday.

It used to be observed at the start of June but it was replaced with the Spring bank holiday in the UK in 1971 by the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971, after a trial period from 1965 to 1970.

Rather than the beginning of June, it is now held on the last Monday of May.

All the UK Bank Holidays we have left in 2024

The remaining bank holidays in 2024 vary between England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In England and Wales

May 6 - Early May Bank Holiday

May 27 - Spring Bank Holiday

August 26 - Summer Bank Holiday

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

In Scotland

Meanwhile, Scots have a couple more bank holidays to look forward to:

May 6 - Early May Bank Holiday

May 27 - Spring Bank Holiday

August 5 - Summer Bank Holiday

December 2 - St Andrew's Day ( substitute)

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day

In Northern Ireland

People in Northern Ireland have six bank holidays remaining in 2024

May 6 - Early May Bank Holiday

May 27 - Spring Bank Holiday

July 12 - Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day)

August 26 - Summer Bank Holiday

December 25 - Christmas Day

December 26 - Boxing Day