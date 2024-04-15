The four candidates standing to be Gwent’s next Police and Crime Commissioner have been asked to provide a little more information about themselves and their plans for the job, which included a question on their favourite TV crime sleuths or policing shows.

Among the answers were the BBC's hit series Line of Duty, which first aired in 2012, that follows a specialist team tackling police corruption and 1970s Los Angeles homicide detective Lieutenant Columbo famed for his rumpled beige raincoat and cigar.

The election takes place on Thursday, May 2 and the current commissioner, Labour’s Jeff Cuthbert, is standing down meaning there will be a new Police and Crime Commissioner from one of these four candidates.

As current Chief Constable Pam Kelly has already announced her intention to retire later this year the successful candidate will also have to appoint a new top officer who will have responsibility for operational policing.

Plaid Cymru candidate Donna Cushing. (Image: Supplied)

Name: Donna Cushing

Age: 57

Lives: Caerphilly County

Current job:

1) What will be the first thing you’d do as Gwent PCC? First thing I would want to do is get to know the various departments and meet the staff.

2) Tough on crime, or tough on the causes of crime? I believe we need to look at the causes of most crimes and act accordingly. However, there are crimes which we NEED to be tough on.

3) What qualities will you be looking for in a chief constable? For our next Chief Constable I’ll be looking for someone who can think outside the box.

4) Is Gwent Police too small to be sustainable? Gwent policing authority has a diverse and large area to police. From countryside to cities, large towns to villages. Therefore, definitely sustainable.

5) Do you support the devolution of policing powers and criminal justice to Wales? Wales has its own identity and our policing and justice services needs to be devolved to Wales. We are so far away from our current system they don’t have relevance for those who live here.

6) Favourite TV detective or police show: Have so many but think my all time favourite was Columbo. He always knew who the perpetrator was from the beginning but used his intelligence against them by making it look like he had no idea. And I loved his dog with those big floppy ears and sad looking eyes.

Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate Mike Hamilton. (Image: Supplied)

Name: Dr Mike Hamilton

Age: 65

Lives: Victoria ward, Newport

Current job: Retired

1) What will be the first thing you’d do as Gwent PCC? Go through the books. Meet local communities and get their priorities. After all, I am their representative. Talk to officers and staff, either in groups or individually and listen.

2) Tough on crime, or tough on the causes of crime? Both. Clearly economic and social factors drive crime, and need action. Schemes to rehabilitate offenders are to be supported. But I am a believer in zero tolerance policing.

3) What qualities will you be looking for in a chief constable? The current culture in Gwent Police means he/she must come from outside. Experience in community policing. Detective experience. Somebody ambitious, strong willed, with a thick hide, they will need it.

4) Is Gwent Police too small to be sustainable? No, so long as it continues to share services with other police forces and other organisations. Small organisations may be slightly less efficient but understand local needs better.

5) Do you support the devolution of policing powers and criminal justice to Wales? Will it make a difference? The Welsh Government has botched everything it has touched. Conversely many current police problems lie with Home Office failures. A pox on both their houses.

6) Favourite TV detective or police show: Lord Peter Wimsey (Dorothy L Sayers). Pure escapism. Nick and Nora Charles (Thin Man films). George Peppard as Banacek! is also good.

Welsh Conservative candidate Hannah Jarvis. (Image: Supplied)

Name: Hannah Jarvis

Age: 41

Lives: Abergavenny

Current job: Public Relations Consultant

1) What will be the first thing you’d do as Gwent PCC? Examine the budget. Change is needed in Gwent, but I’d want to ensure enough money was allocated to departments to effect these changes, without increasing the precept and financial burden. For instance, I would not allocate resources to policing the 20mph policy, when money could be better spent tackling county lines gangs.

2) Tough on crime, or tough on the causes of crime? Both; it’s vital we deter our young and vulnerable from a life of crime, by investing in youth and education services such as Heddlu Bach and Police Cadets and I would look to restore the vital School Beat Cymru scheme. However, a robust response to crime is equally important to prevent reoffending and deliver justice to victims.

3) What qualities will you be looking for in a chief constable? I would look for a Chief Constable who values traditional policing, whilst embracing new, technological methods in equal measure. I would also look for someone who recongnises there is room for improvement within Gwent, particularly in regard to the treatment of victims of crime and need to improve public confidence.

4) Is Gwent Police too small to be sustainable? No, if anything, Gwent’s size should be an advantage in terms of the force connecting with the community and understanding peoples’ concerns and priorities.

5) Do you support the devolution of policing powers and criminal justice to Wales? No, it would be costly, confusing and given that in Wales we consistently have the worst performing health service and education results of the four nations, I have no faith that the Welsh Government would deliver an effective justice system.

6) Favourite TV detective or police show: Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey, I love a good binge of Line of Duty!

Welsh Labour and Co-operative Party candidate Jane Mudd. (Image: Supplied)

Name: Jane Mudd

Age:

Lives: Newport

Current job: Leader of Newport City Council

1) What will be the first thing you’d do as Gwent PCC? Swear the oath of impartiality – promising to serve every member of the public impartially, to give a voice to victims of crime, and work with services to ensure the safety of the community and effective criminal justice.

2) Tough on crime, or tough on the causes of crime? Both – I will focus on working with Gwent police, our citizens, partners and stakeholders to continue to build public confidence in policing and criminal justice, ensuring that policing is visible and connected to communities.

3) What qualities will you be looking for in a chief constable? A highly experienced leader, committed to high professional standards with an understanding of the issues and challenges we face in Gwent. Committed to working with me to deliver a high quality service for Gwent citizens.

4) Is Gwent Police too small to be sustainable? No. The size and scale of the force area means that policing can be connected to communities and enables effective partnership working with public and third sector partners and stakeholders across the region.

5) Do you support the devolution of policing powers and criminal justice to Wales? Any decision for further devolution of powers needs to be firmly evidence based and have public support. I would be guided by the views of the citizens that I serve and the independent evidence base.

6) Favourite TV detective or police show: I haven’t got a favourite TV detective or police show, sorry.