The overgrown land and unusual Victorian-era end terrace house was at the centre of a bidding war when it was put up for sale at Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

The property with extensive grounds, at 21a, Woodland Road, Newport was listed with a guide price of £150,000 but after 84 bids from a total of eight bidders was sold for £245,000.

The spacious, outwardly smart and appealing house was once the hub of a thriving market garden business serving the then busy seaport town of Newport.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "This unusual property with its intriguing history really grabbed the interest of buyers which ended with the first and last bidders battling it out to secure the property for almost £100,000 more than the guide price.

"Potential buyers were attracted to the spacious, bay fronted, end of terrace property which overlooks leafy Woodland Park and is steeped in the history of this once thriving port town.

"They were fascinated with the property and the prospects for any further use of the eye-catching house and far reaching former market gardens.

"The house benefits from an exceptionally spacious rear garden area which was previously used as a market garden. The substantial garage/workshop was formerly used as a plumbing workshop and there are further very useful outbuildings.

"The property could be used as an ideal family home with its fantastic large gardens or it may also suit a developer with scope to develop the rear garden, subject to planning.

"There was previous planning on the site for a detached dwelling in the garden which has now lapsed.

"The house itself retains many attractive features including period doors and floors and various tiled areas. It also benefits from gas central heating.

"This not only presents a unique opportunity in itself with the buildings, outbuildings and expanse of land but it is situated in a highly sought after residential location close to local amenities, schools and convenient for both the city centre and M4."

"The house has an entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen and landing with three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. There is also an attic space. It has a forecourt and parking bay, rear gardens that measure approximately 4,944 sq ft with laid lawn, patio and large planted borders.

"There's a substantial garage with first floor storage area ideal for a workshop, a further storage unit and outside w/c and another storage unit."