Michele Griffiths, 66, lives in Cwmbran and has recently had her leg amputated. The distressed Gwent pensioner has been left "crying her eyes out" on some nights when her pre-booked Veezu taxi doesn't turn up or cancels due to her disability.

Ms Griffiths said: "I'm disabled and in a wheelchair. I can't drive so I've had to get taxis three days a week.

Michele Griffiths, 66, has been experiencing bad service by the Veezu taxis for more than a month. (Image: Newsquest)

"I book the taxis on a Sunday, for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This can be for doctor's appointments or when I want to meet my friends.

"To get ahead of things, I pre-book the taxis so they are given enough notice. When I book them, I tell them exactly where to go.

"But they either cancel last minute or the drivers see my wheelchair and won't pick me up. I've had four weeks of this."

Ms Griffiths recalls that on one Tuesday, she was left for two and a half hours when everybody had gone home, adding "the taxi didn't turn up and I was absolutely soaking wet".

Ms Griffiths had her leg amputated in August and has to travel by taxi to get anywhere, until her prosthetic leg arrives. (Image: Newsquest)

Ms Griffiths claims that although the taxi drivers are self-employed, the bookings are done through Veezu taxis, who should shoulder some responsibility.

"At the end of the day, I'm booking taxis through Veezu and its your responsibility to make sure they turn up."

A spokesperson for Veezu Taxis said: "We have reached out to the individual affected to better understand the challenges faced by passengers and all private hire operators.

Veezu Taxis, headquartered in Wales, has been operating in Newport since before 2021. They have acquired Dragon Taxis and A2B Taxis. (Image: Newsquest)

"Veezu operates with self-employed drivers who have the autonomy to accept or decline bookings within legal boundaries.

"We plan to visit the local licensing authority with the passenger to seek a resolution within the confines of existing laws.”

66-year-old Michele said she had once been "dumped on the side of the road" at the bottom of her street because the driver didn't want to drop her off outside her door.

She added: "It's absolutely atrocious.

"The system at the moment is not working, it's your name on the side of the taxis so it's no good passing the buck."

"I'm speaking out for the general public using Veezu taxis. If you have the monopoly in Newport and Cwmbran, you need to take responsibility.

The 66-year-old hopes to be back behind the wheel of her own car, once the prosthetic leg arrives. (Image: Newsquest)

"On behalf of myself and the other punters, we just want the taxi that we're booking."

Michele Griffiths had her leg amputated in August 2023, which led to her being unable to drive and therefore resorting to booking taxis to avoid "being stuck in the house".

She hopes to get her licence back so that she can start driving in the future, after getting a prosthetic leg.