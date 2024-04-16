This is due to the final stages of the Duffryn District Heat Network Replacement Project.

The project requires switching the heating and hot water supply from the old network to the new one.

This will cause a temporary loss of these services for residents living on the Duffryn estate.

The work will start on April 17 and end on May 8, with each temporary shutdown lasting for more than four hours.

During this period, streets including Nightingale, Woodside, Sandpiper Way, and others, will be affected.

The following dates will see these streets affected:

Wednesday, April 17: Nightingale and Woodside connected to temporary boiler.

Thursday, April 18: 83 - 123 Sandpiper Way, Aneurin Bevan Court.

Friday, April 19: 1 - 82 Sandpiper Way.

Monday, April 22: Nightingale & Woodside, 1 - 15 Kingfisher Way, 1 - 3- Swallow Way.

Tuesday, April 23: 12 - 84 Kestrel Way.

Wednesday, April 24: 1-11 Kestrel Way.

Thursday, April 25: 31-94 Swallow Way.

Friday, April 26: 1-67 Partridge Way.

Saturday, April 27: Tredegar Park Primary School.

Monday, April 29: 68-134 Partridge Way.

Tuesday, April 30: 1-68 Chaffinch Way.

Wednesday, May 1: 1-38 Heron Way, 1-20 Cormorant Way.

Thursday, May 2: 21-56 Cormorant Way, 69-95 Chaffinch Way.

Friday, May 3: 57-107 Cormorant Way.

Tuesday, May 7: 1-17 Mallard Way, 37-57 Mallard Way.

Wednesday, May 8: 16-36 Mallard Way.

Some residents will have concerns about the loss of heating and hot water during this time.

If this is the case, Richard Hiscox, the community liaison officer, can be contacted by phone on 07562 435504 or by email at Richard.Hiscox@newportcityhomes.com.

If there are any trouble issues with the current heating or hot water, residents are asked to report them directly to Newport City Homes.

For repairs, they can be contacted by calling 01633 38 11 11, emailing enquiries@newportcityhomes.com, or using the Newport City Homes App.

Finally, residents will be entitled to a £20 reimbursement due to the loss of services.

As the interruption will last four hours or more, this payment will be automatically credited to the residents' heating account on May 31.

The company offered reassurance that residents do not need to contact them to claim this payment.

Residents will receive additional information about the reimbursement after the completion of the work.

Newport City Homes have expressed their understanding about the inconvenience the residents will endure during this temporary loss of services.

They appreciate their patience and ongoing support shown to the staff throughout this project.

They aim to support residents during this period and encourage open communication directly concerning their service issues.