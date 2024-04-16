The Gwent National Garden Scheme has partnered with horticultural experts to host two exclusive workshops this April.

The events are held in private gardens with small groups, providing an excellent opportunity to gain valuable tips from experts.

On April 20, gardening enthusiasts can participate in "The Vegetable Garden" workshop at Highfield Farm, Goytre.

Master horticulturist Dean Peckett will teach methods for vegetable cultivation using the "no dig" system.

This event, which runs from 10am to 1pm, costs £35.

Then on April 26, Bryngwyn Farm, Raglan, hosts the "Garden and Meadow Foraging" workshop.

Medical doctor and foraging instructor Rob Judson will lead a springtime foraging walk teaching about edible wild plants.

This workshop, which includes a foraged lunch and homemade refreshments, runs from 11am to 2pm.

The cost of this event is £60.

Both workshops provide a unique opportunity for gardeners to enhance their skills and knowledge.

For booking and further details visit the National Garden Scheme website.