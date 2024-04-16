TWO builders have appeared at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court accused of fraud and unfair trading offences in the Blackwood area.
Thomas Barnard, 32, and Carly Jayne Prosser, 34, of TC Building & Landscaping each face 12 charges.
They relate to allegations of wrongdoing in Argoed and Fleur-de-Lys between August 2, 2022 and December 9, 2022.
Barnard, of Duffryn Street, Pontlottyn and Prosser, of Highfield Crescent, Aberbargoed pleaded not guilty.
They are due to appear before the crown court on May 9.
The defendants were granted conditional bail.
