Ian Whitehill, a former winner of the South Wales Argus Extra Mile award, passed away on Friday, December 29 at the age of 74.

Mr Whitehill was known by many as a "selfless" and hardworking volunteer, who won the Extra Mile award in 2012 for his determination to go above and beyond to help those in need.

The 'Extra Mile' award is given to people who selflessly go above and beyond to help those in need.

He was rewarded for his work with the homeless of Newport and Pill, where he lived.

Although he worked hard within the community, he has little to no family left, and so a family friend has issued a call for people to come to the funeral and pay their respects at the Gwent Crematorium on Wednesday morning.

They said: "We would like to invite anyone who knew, helped or worked with him to come and pay their respects.

"At the moment I may be the only one there, but it would be lovely to get some people and other friends to attend.

"It would be really nice to see some other people there. He was a person and he helped a lot of other people so it would be lovely to maybe see some of those people there."

The friend added that he had been well-known for his work in the community of Pill and they hope that some of his local friends may come to the service, which will be known as a "blessing service".

They added: "It's not a formal service as such, but we just want to give anyone who may want to the chance to say a final farewell.

"He helped so many people so it would just be nice to see him recognised for everything he did."

Mr Whitehill's funeral will be held at the Gwent Crematorium in Cwmbran at 9.30am on Wednesday, April 17.

Donations to the British Heart Foundation are welcomed in his memory.