The gardens have emerged as the UK’s top choice under the scheme offering an idyllic sneak peek into the country's top private gardens.

Several new gardens are set to make their debut on the National Garden Scheme, established as the UK's most cherished charitable open garden system.

The scheme unveils the best of private gardens giving every participant a diverse learning experience.

Visitors can learn about garden design and planting schemes, try their hands at growing fruit and vegetables, and understand composting techniques.

Additionally, visitors get a chance to interact with the owners, complemented by a perfect outing adorned with a cup of tea and cake.

Most of these gardens offer free entry for children, making it a fun-filled day for families.

The National Garden Scheme in 2023 was successful in raising more than £3.4 million for the UK’s beloved nursing and health charities, through admissions, and sale of tea and cake.

The much-awaited dates and details for the gardens have been released for 2024.

Following is the list of participating gardens in Gwent:

April 27 and 28: Glebe House in Llanfair Kilgeddin, Abergavenny, opens from 2-6pm for £6.

April 27: Park House, Itton, Chepstow, will be welcoming guests from 10am-5pm for an entry fee of £5.

May 5: High Glanau Manor, Lydart, Monmouth, will be open from 2-5.30pm for £6.

May 19: A collection of six gardens, the Monmouth Gardens, two newly joined gardens Cornwall House and 11 The Gardens, Mansard House, The Nelson Garden and North Parade House will be welcoming guests from 11.30am to 5.30pm for a combined entry fee of £10.

May 25, 26, 27: Hillcrest, Blackwood is open from 11am-6pm for £5.

May 26: Baileau, Abergavenny will accept guests from 11am to 5pm for a £5 entry fee.

June 2: Wenallt Isaf, Gilwern will open from 2-6pm for £6.

June 4: Wyndcliffe Court, St Arvans, Chepstow from 2-5pm for £10.

June 9: Long Owl Barn opens from 11am-5pm for £5.

June 14, 15: Four new gardens in the Chapel Road, Abergavenny area open from 3-8pm and from 10am-4pm respectively for an £8 entry fee.

June 16: Glen Trothy, Llanvetherine, Abergavenny and Highfield Farm, Penperlleni, will open for £8 and £7 respectively.

June 22, 23: Usk Open Gardens, Maryport Street, Usk is available from 10am-5pm.

June 23: Bryngwyn Manor, Raglan, NP15 2JH will accept visitors from 11am to 5pm.

June 23, 30: Mione, Llanvihangel Crucorney, Abergavenny will open its doors from 10.30am-5pm.

June 29, 30: New addition, Little Caerlicyn, Langstone, Newport, open from 10am-4.30pm for £5.

For further details, check the National Garden Scheme website.