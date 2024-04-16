Catbrook resident Tracey Beal is stepping in to conduct yoga sessions on Thursday, April 18.

Tracey fills the slot for Sarah Chatterton during her sabbatical.

Providing a casual atmosphere for learning different crafts, a Coffee & Craft meeting are scheduled on Monday, April 15 from 2pm-4pm.

A £1 fee applies for coffee or tea and another £1 for cake.

This month's meeting takes to the basics of crochet.

Equipment will be provided, though attendees are welcome to bring their own.

Simultaneously, April Book Club is set for Monday, April 15 from 7pm-8.30pm.

Fixing their lenses on Bob Mortimer's novel 'The Satsuma Complex', attendees will engross themselves in friendly, informal conversations.

Entry costs £3, covering hall hire and refreshments with new members always welcome.

Music lovers in the community shouldn't miss out on Saturday, May 4, when singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid graces Catbrook Hall at 7.30pm.

Entry for under 16s is free, while tickets for others are available at £10 each.

The evening promises to be one filled with diverse performances and unparalleled musicianship, accompanied by a licensed bar for cash/card payments.

In terms of community enterprise, the Catbrook Educational Trust (CET) will be accepting applications from April 8, 2024, to June 14, 2024, to aid local children and young people in learning and development.

Since its establishment in 2004, CET has disbursed £14,360 from the proceeds of Catbrook School sales.

In 2023, the Trust processed 25 applications and successfully distributed a sum of £4,825 in grants.

Beneficiaries have used these funds for a broad range of activities including swimming, music, sports lessons, additional learning needs, and school trips.

Applications for the CET's 2024 round can be made online, through their email, or dropped off at the village hall.

The trustees particularly welcome proposals carrying a community dimension or those that foster partnerships among local residents.

They also encourage young beneficiaries to give direct feedback about the difference the CET funds have made in their lives.