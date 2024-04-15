An employee of Costa Coffee's Drive Thru on Blaina Road in Brynmawr received verbal aggression from a customer who was asked to leave yesterday, April 15.

A spokesperson for Costa Coffee said: "There was an incident in the store whereby a customer was verbally aggressive to a team member and asked to leave.

"We have posters in every store for team members to feel safe and secure in their working environments."

The coffee shop has signs in every store reminding customers to be "courteous to team members."

The poster in Costa Coffee's Drive Thru on Blaina Road in Brynmawr (Image: Costa Coffee)

The sign reads: "Everyone at Costa is dedicated to providing a great service to our customers.

"In return we expect customers to be courteous to Costa team members at all times, as they have the right to feel safe and secure at work.

"Any customers showing violent or aggressive behaviour towards Costa team members or other customers will be asked to leave this store.

"If you have questions please speak with the store manager."