THE ideal starter business property has been listed on the market in Bargoed.
A commercial premises with a close link to Bargoed town centre is available on Rightmove, with electric roller shutters for security.
The site is located on Cross Street and is being sold as an end terrace. Bargoed train station is just a 5-minute walk away.
The space is perfect for a start up or small business, as it consists of an office or room space, WC facilities and electric roller shutters on both the entrance door and window for extra safety and security.
The property also includes more than thirteen electric sockets, front facing double glazed window, plastered walls and ceiling and a hatch leading to attic storage space.
In the water closet, the future owner will get a stainless steel sink bowl in vanity unit, wall mounted electric water heater, extractor fan, plastered walls and tiled floor.
The estate agents that have marketed the property, New Horizons Estate Agents, have confirmed that the property is approximately 4 meters long and 3.5 meters wide.
The space is a 5-minute walk away from Bargoed train station and waiting to be brought back to life by a new owner.
This site could be the ideal first property for a start up or small business due to its features and the fact it is only a few minutes away from Bargoed library, train station and local chemists.
The commercial property is listed on Rightmove right now, with the estate agent taking offers over £50,000.
