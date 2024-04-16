Lynn Hobbs, who ran the convenience store for 40 years, and has been the store's in-office postmistresses for the last 10 years, has now handed over the reins after running the store with her husband Ted and son John.

Lynn, 69, who has been at "the heart of the community" for decades made the decision to retire due to health reasons.

Following her decade as postmistress, she has recently been honoured with a long-service award from the Post Office.

Lynn said: "We will really miss our customers as they are like family. We moved to Powys 10 years ago to be near our grandchildren.

"We’ve commuted since and will keep going back to Cefn Hengoed to see people. My husband is from this area and I moved from Brecon. I was apprehensive at first but people are very friendly here and they made me feel very welcome.”

Lynn has been a stalwart of the community since 1979 when she ran a mobile shop, which delivered food to two communities in the area until they took on the traditional shop five years later.

She added: “The best thing about being a postmistress and running a shop is the social side of the job chatting with customers and staff. We have had some excellent, staff over the years too. We want to thank people for the custom and their friendship.”

“Our shop and Post Office stayed open throughout the pandemic. I needed to shield, but my hard-working local staff kept it going and the community really appreciated that they could stay local for the Post Office and their groceries. People were also grateful to see familiar faces.”

Local couple Jaswinder Singh and Navi Kaur have applied to take on the running of the post office, alongside the shop on Hengoed Avenue.

The couple are already well-know in the community as they run the village’s Premier convenience store.

Post Office area manager, Ceri James, said: “Lynn and Ted are very bubbly, chatty characters, who have loved serving their customers.

“Lynn has served the local community for 45 years, which is very impressive. I was delighted to present Lynn with her Post Office ten-year long service award before her departure.

“I want to wish them a very well-earned retirement.”

As Lynn and Ted embark on their retirement, the couple are looking forward to spending more time with their family and enjoying days out.

The Post Office said in an official statement: “We are working hard to restore a post office to this community as soon as possible. In the meantime, alternative branches include Hengoed and Fleur de Lis.”